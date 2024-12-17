Jacob Duval has six points through five games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When the puck drops on Thursday night, it will be 50 years for the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament.

Last season's was a thriller. The big matchup was Holderness taking down Cushing, 2-1, on the second day and then winning the championship with a big win over Groton on that Saturday.

Holderness was a top-10 lock for the rest of the season and finished as the No. 5 seed in the Elite 8.

The dance will look a little different this season, as Dexter Southfield was replaced by St. Andrew's College.

Here's how the landscape breaks down by division.

Jonathan Choate Division: Groton, Proctor, St. Andrew's College, Thayer

Robert Kullen Division: Cushing, Holderness, Lawrence Academy, Pomfret

And here's the full schedule: