New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Flood-Marr Tournament

By

Deerfield celebrates a win at the 2023 Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Flood-Marr Tournament, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday, is typically one of the strongest New England boys prep holiday tournaments.

But this season is different.

Kimball Union, the current No. 1 team in the region, will look to defend its Flood-Marr title from last season. Salisbury, the team we picked as the preseason No. 1, will be there. Nobles is ranked No. 7. Phillips Andover and Deerfield sit just outside the top 10. Good showings this weekend could propel one or both into our rankings.

Before we preview each team, here's the schedule:

