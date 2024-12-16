Cooper Snee (middle) battles with Berkshire's defense in last season's Avon Christmas Classic. (Evan Sayles/Avon Old Farms School)

The last three Avon Old Farms Christmas Classics have produced champions who also won hardware later in the season.

Kent won last year's tournament and then won the Large School championship in March. Avon Old Farms won the tournament the year before and later took home the Elite 8 title. In 2021, it was Kent winning the holiday tournament and the Large School just a few months later.

Does that mean Avon Old Farms is set to win the Christmas Classic this season? And then win the Elite 8?

While Avon enters its tournament as the highest-ranking team, it will face a plethora of challenges from the other squads in attendance.

The 41st season of the tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Below is a look at the schedule and how the divisions break down.