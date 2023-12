Avon Old Farms won the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic last season. (Avon Old Farms School)

The Avon Christmas Classic is a highlight on the prep hockey calendar.

Last season, Avon Old Farms, the team that went on to win the Elite 8, took down Loomis Chaffee for the tournament championship.

The Winged Beavers are far from the only good team there.

The tournament, which is in its 40th season, is made up of two divisions. Here is how each breaks down.