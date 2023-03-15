Full preview and players to watch for 2023 USA Hockey Nationals

Anthony Bongo is a standout player for Mid Fairfield. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

With the New England District now having completed its playoffs, the field of teams that will represent the region at USA Hockey Nationals is now set.

Yale Junior Bulldogs and Seacoast Performance Academy won the New England District Playoffs at 18U and 16U, respectively, over the weekend at the Northford Ice Pavilion. Mount Saint Charles won at 15 Only and 14U.

Back in November, three different organizations won each midget age group at the Massachusetts Hockey State Championships. Boston Junior Eagles were victorious at 18U while the Little Bruins and Neponset Valley River Rats skated off the New England Sports Center ice with the banner at 16U and 15 Only, respectively. Two weekends ago, the Boston Junior Eagles captured the crown at 14U.

In addition to the eight New England-based teams that earned automatic bids due to winning the Massachusetts and New England districts, three teams from the region have been given at-large berths in the USA Hockey Nationals.

Below is a look at who made the USA Hockey Nationals from New England and what the road to winning a championship looks like for each of the four age groups.