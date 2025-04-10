New England Hockey Journal

College

Frozen Four predictions: Who will win the national championship?

By
By

Mikhail Yegorov carries a 2.04 GAA since joining BU at midseason. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

When the NCAA men's hockey regional finals were about to get underway, there was a chance at an all-New England Frozen Four.

Unfortunately, that won't be the case.

Instead, Penn State took down UConn, Denver beat Boston College again and Western Michigan edged out Massachusetts. The lone New England school gunning for a national title will be Boston University after taking down Cornell in overtime.

Western Michigan will take on reigning national champion Denver in the first Frozen Four semifinal game on Thursday. Following that will be Boston University and Penn State.

Before we make our Frozen Four picks, how did we do in regionals?

Patrick Donnelly did the best in picking the Frozen Four, nailing Denver and Western Michigan. Evan Marinofsky, however, went 0-for-4, which is actually more impressive if you think about it (don't).

Let's dive into who will win the national championship.

