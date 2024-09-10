From third-liner to NHL Draft pick: Inside Ben Merrill’s journey to prominence

Ben Merrill became a big name at St. Sebastian's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Ben Merrill is in a bit of a bind.

A lifelong Boston Bruins fan after growing up in Hingham, Mass., the St. Sebastian’s product will need to set fandom and rivalries aside after the Montreal Canadiens selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

“I was a huge B’s fan growing up, so I definitely had a little hate for the Canadiens before, but I think I definitely like them a little bit more now,” Merrill said. “When I thought about it, it was definitely a strange feeling, you know, having hated them for so many years. But I love them now. I’ll still be a bit of a B’s fan, but I’ll definitely be cheering (Montreal) on too.”

Merrill thought he could go anywhere from the third round and onward. As Day 2 of the draft, which features Rounds 2-7, wore on, it was hard for Merrill not to worry whether or not the call would ever come.