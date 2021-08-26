From Mass. to Nebraska, Owen Fowler ready for next step

Omaha Lancers left wing Owen Fowler (Tewksbury, Mass.) is a UMass Lowell commit playing in the USHL. (Omaha Lancers)

With less than a month remaining in summer, junior players like Owen Fowler are getting ready to head back to their teams as the 2021-22 hockey season is just around the corner. The Tewksbury, Mass. native and Omaha Lancers left wing is looking forward to his second full campaign in the USHL.

A product of Central Catholic High and The Governor’s Academy, the UMass Lowell recruit played his minor hockey with the New England Bulldogs and Northern Cyclones, then spent most of his pre-high school years with the Top Gun program in Salem, N.H.

It was there that he made the connection with his eventual head coach at Governor’s, Brian McGuirk. After four years at Boston University and a few more in the AHL and ECHL, McGuirk took over the Governor's varsity prep program in 2018, bringing Fowler on board in his first season.