Fresh off Mass. Hockey state title, Cullen Emery shifts focus to Dexter debut

By

Cullen Emery.
Cullen Emery and the Boston Junior Eagles clinched the Mass. Hockey 16-U State Championship over the weekend. (Jeff Dumas)

When one door closes, another opens. The same can be said about hockey seasons in New England.

After wrapping up the fall schedule over the weekend with a Massachusetts Hockey 16-U State Championship, Cullen Emery and his Boston Junior Eagles teammates are quickly shifting their focus to the fast-approaching winter campaign.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native, who has been playing in the region since 2018, is entering his first season in the NEPSAC landscape at Dexter Southfield.

Although it's only been three years since he arrived in New England, the 2005 birth-year center has taken a winding path to get to the independent prep school in Brookline, Mass.

