Frederick Gunn: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Ryan Tartaglione should have a big winter for Frederick Gunn. (Ashley Edmonds/Frederick Gunn)

It was an up-and-down year for Frederick Gunn last winter.

The Highlanders won four of their first six games and entered the Christmas break at 5-2-2. However, with a talented roster, they struggled to maintain consistency for the rest of the season, going 4-6-3 down the stretch before falling to Kimball Union in the Small School quarterfinals.

This year's version of Frederick Gunn is deep with new faces sprinkled throughout the lineup. Finding that consistency won't be easy, but it's necessary. Especially given Frederick Gunn's schedule.

"Our schedule is no joke," head coach Craig Badger said. "The good is that it makes the guys better players. It gives them a better experience. It gives them more exposure. The harder part is you truly have to show up every single day. And if you don't, you're going to lose."

Badger regularly brings in strong recruiting classes. This season is no different.

How good can this group be?