Foxboro Summer Prep League: Top playoff performers

Ethan Gardula of Cushing shined in the playoffs of the Foxboro Summer Prep League. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The players in the Foxboro Summer Prep League saved their best for last. The first semifinal on Wednesday and Thursday’s final were by far the best two games of the season.

Team Moran captured the championship with a 7-5 win. The league was well-attended all summer by NHL scouts, Division 1 and Division 3 college coaches, junior scouts, and NHLPA agents. The last couple of games had some heavy hitters watching, including Boston College, Providence and UMass on Thursday night.

The league, put on by Tyler Holske, provided a great experience for the players on all six teams. It was enjoyable to coach and watch the games for the last 10 weeks. There were always rosters available for coaches, scouts and fans. Games went off on time and the players had fun while staying in game shape for the fall.

It was fun to see kids born in 2007 challenging themselves against older players, including a few ’04s. All five ’07s who skated in Thursday’s final are Division 1 hockey players.