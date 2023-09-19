Four New Englanders taken in first-ever PWHL Draft

Jillian Dempsey kisses the 2021 Isobel Cup. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft took place on Monday, with the new league's six teams — Boston, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Monreal and Ottawa — selecting important pieces of their franchises.

Four New England natives were picked. Ironically enough, all went to Canadian teams.

Along with the four locals, 33 other players with ties to New England were picked. Most of those came from playing at local colleges like Northeastern, Boston College and Quinnipiac. Others played here in the old Premier Hockey Federation.

Below is the full list.