Four New Englanders commit as Division 1 college hockey signing period opens

Ryan Shaw of Westminster and Yale Junior Bulldogs committed to RPI. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

On the first day that rising high school juniors could commit to play Division 1 college hockey, four players from New England jumped on offers.

Three '05s and one '06 committed to programs in ECAC Hockey and Hockey East.

In the most significant local commitment of the day, Malden Catholic and Boston Junior Eagles defenseman Owen Keefe chose Boston University. While it might have seemed like a surprise to some, given his dad is head coach at Northeastern, it really wasn’t.

And in the most surprising of the four local decisions, RPI drew a commitment from a Massachusetts player.