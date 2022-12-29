New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Four Mass. natives make 2023 BioSteel All-American Game roster

By

Will Vote is committed to Boston College. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey's NTDP)

Four Massachusetts natives will be among the 47 draft-eligible prospects taking part in the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game, set for Jan. 16 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

The scrimmage is set for 4:00 p.m. and will be broadcast across the country on NHL Network.

In addition to the four Bay Staters, 17 other players in the game will have a connection to the New England region. Four players each are products of Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers and Mount Saint Charles.

Including the three New Englanders, seven Boston College recruits will take part in the game. Boston University and Harvard will both be represented by four recruits in the showcase.

Here's the full list.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 storylines from the first month of boys prep hockey season

With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, prep school hockey will slowly return to the region. Cushing hosts the Watkins Tournament starting Thursday and Tabor’s Joshua…
Read More

Four Mass. natives make 2023 BioSteel All-American Game roster

Four Massachusetts natives will be among the 47 draft-eligible prospects taking part in the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game, set for Jan. 16 at USA Hockey…
Read More

Recruiting: What sophomores will get calls from colleges on Jan. 1?

Sunday is the first day college coaches can contact high school sophomores, according to NCAA rules. The legislation that went into effect in 2019 made…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter