Four Mass. natives make 2023 BioSteel All-American Game roster

Four Massachusetts natives will be among the 47 draft-eligible prospects taking part in the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game, set for Jan. 16 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

The scrimmage is set for 4:00 p.m. and will be broadcast across the country on NHL Network.

In addition to the four Bay Staters, 17 other players in the game will have a connection to the New England region. Four players each are products of Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers and Mount Saint Charles.

Including the three New Englanders, seven Boston College recruits will take part in the game. Boston University and Harvard will both be represented by four recruits in the showcase.

