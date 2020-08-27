A former Stonehill College player, Dan Muse spent the past three seasons on the Nashville Predators staff. (Getty Images)

Just a week after being relieved of his duties as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, Dan Muse has landed a new job as head coach of USA Hockey’s NTDP U-18 team.

The Canton, Mass., native spent the past three seasons as an assistant in Nashville. Prior to that, he was head coach in the USHL for the Chicago Steel. Muse led the Steel to the Clark Cup championship in 2016-17.

Muse was an assistant coach at Yale University from 2009-15. His recruiting and coaching efforts played a large role in the Bulldogs winning the 2013 NCAA championship, the only such title in school history.