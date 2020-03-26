Former Holy Cross star Moore went next-level in Denmark

T.J. Moore (No. 95), who tallied 106 points in his Holy Cross career, now skates for the Rungsted. (Rungsted Seier Capital)

After a stellar career in the Minnesota high school hockey scene, T.J. Moore was prepared for his year of seasoning in juniors before making the jump to the collegiate level. That, of course, is not an unusual chain of events for a teenaged hockey player.

However, as Moore settled in to have an impact on the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, he tore his ACL. Already on the shelf, he decided to fix an ailing shoulder as well.

Thus, in total, he managed just five games in his initial USHL season. It’s the kind of season that could kill a career before it starts. Regardless, it was guaranteed to take his life in a different direction.