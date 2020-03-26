New England Hockey Journal

Pros

Former Holy Cross star Moore went next-level in Denmark

By

T.J. Moore (No. 95), who tallied 106 points in his Holy Cross career, now skates for the Rungsted. (Rungsted Seier Capital)

After a stellar career in the Minnesota high school hockey scene, T.J. Moore was prepared for his year of seasoning in juniors before making the jump to the collegiate level. That, of course, is not an unusual chain of events for a teenaged hockey player.

However, as Moore settled in to have an impact on the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, he tore his ACL. Already on the shelf, he decided to fix an ailing shoulder as well.

Thus, in total, he managed just five games in his initial USHL season. It’s the kind of season that could kill a career before it starts. Regardless, it was guaranteed to take his life in a different direction.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

DiPietro savoring newest chapter in his hockey journey

After six years away from ice hockey, former New York Islanders goalie and Massachusetts native Rick DiPietro made his return to the rink in 2019.…
Read More

Hobey Baker nominees have heavy New England representation

Five players from New England colleges are finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the NCAA announced on Wednesday. Sacred Heart senior defenseman Jason…
Read More

News: Three New Englanders make USA NTDP U-17 team

Three New England natives and two players committed to Boston University have made the 2020-21 USA Hockey NTDP U-17 team, it was announced Wednesday. Mount…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter