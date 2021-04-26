New England Hockey Journal

Over The Borders

Former Black Bear Brian Flynn keeps the drive alive with Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta

By

Lynnfield, Mass., native Brian Flynn has found plenty of scoring production with HC Ambri-Piotta. (HC Ambri-Piotta)

The day before New England Hockey Journal chatted with Brian Flynn, the Lynnfield, Mass., native scored a goal that perfectly suits him.

Justin Abdelkader of EV Zug in the Swiss National League skated the puck out from behind his net, hoping to start a breakout. As he turned the post toward the front, Flynn, a veteran with Ambri-Piotta, lifted his stick — like Abdelkader’s former Detroit teammate Pavel Datsyuk was so deft at doing — and in a quick motion jammed the suddenly loose puck five-hole. The goal was equal parts skill and tenacity. Both are hallmarks of Flynn’s impressive career.

Playing for the Middlesex Islanders in his youth, Flynn’s skill shone a little brighter. He thrived at Lynnfield High, then sought the next challenge at Pomfret. While he continued to excel, he still wasn’t getting the college looks he wanted, so he opted for an extra year of juniors. Then-Maine coach Tim Whitehead and his staff really began to see what Flynn might be able to offer.

