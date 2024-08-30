“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith , his children, Noa and Johnny , his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

According to ESPN , police say the brothers were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Police told ESPN the driver is suspected of drunk driving and has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

On Friday morning, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Before Johnny was a seven-time NHL All-Star and a household name, he made waves with Boston College in the early 2010s.

As a freshman, he notched 21 goals and 44 points in 44 games during the 2011-12 season, which ended with the Eagles winning a national championship. As a sophomore, Johnny followed that up with a 51-point season in 2012-13, finishing third in the voting for the Hobey Baker Award.

“Johnny Hockey,” as he became known, found another level in 2013-14, scoring 36 goals and finishing with a whopping 80 points in 40 games en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award.

He departed for the Calgary Flames after that third season at BC, embarking on an outstanding run with the Calgary Flames, scoring 210 goals and tallying 609 points in 602 games over nine seasons. He won the Lady Byng trophy, given for sportsmanship, in 2017.

He signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the 2022-23 season.

As Johnny left BC, Matthew’s story on Comm. Ave was just beginning. While they played together during the 2013-14 season, Matthew hit his stride in 2015-16, scoring four goals and adding 17 assists, helping the Eagles reach the Frozen Four. His best season came as a senior in 2016-17 when he tallied eight goals and 35 points in 40 games.

Matthew continued to play in the region upon graduation, playing for the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers and ECHL’s Worcester Railers. Over two seasons, Matthew scored 24 goals and 60 points for the Railers.

Matthew had most recently been serving as the head coach of the Gloucester Catholic High hockey team in New Jersey.