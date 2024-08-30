A tragedy has shaken the hockey world.
On Friday morning, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in an “unimaginable tragedy.”
According to ESPN, police say the brothers were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Police told ESPN the driver is suspected of drunk driving and has been charged with two counts of death by auto.
“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”