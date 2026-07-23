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Forecasting the 2027 U.S. NTDP: 7 defensemen prospects from Select 15s

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Alexander Bobrov had a strong Select 15 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've looked at potential U.S. National Team Development Program forwards from the '11s at USA Hockey Select 15 Camp. Now it's time to look at the defensemen.

Potential NTDP prospects for the next crop are always the biggest storyline at Select 15 Camp. This year, that means the 2011-born players.

Along with lots of USA Hockey representatives, there were throngs of USHL and CHL executives and scouts in attendance. These players will all become eligible for the next USHL Phase 1 Draft, as well as the QMJHL and OHL Drafts.

I spent Saturday and Sunday watching all of the games at Select 15 Camp. This is my first big glimpse at the '11s as they enter the ever-important 15O year.

As I mentioned in the forwards story, I'm doing things differently this time. The NTDP prospects stories are separate. But later this week, I will also have standouts from the camp. Those will be players I don't consider potential NTDP prospects now (prove me wrong, guys) but still had great showings.

When I picked out 10 potential NTDP candidates from Select 15 Camp last year, I went 7-for-10 in players who went to Evaluation Camp a year later. Of those seven, five made it. So, I figured this year I would expand my projections.

Let's dive in.

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