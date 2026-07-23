var wc_add_to_cart_variation_params = {"wc_ajax_url":"/?wc-ajax=%%endpoint%%","i18n_no_matching_variations_text":"Sorry, no products matched your selection. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_make_a_selection_text":"Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart.","i18n_unavailable_text":"Sorry, this product is unavailable. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_reset_alert_text":"Your selection has been reset. Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart."};
//# sourceURL=wc-add-to-cart-variation-js-extra
var enr_frontend_params = {"ajax_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","is_checkout":"","is_user_logged_in":"","is_switch_request":"","cart_level_subscribed":"","subscribe_now_nonce":"06c08ee311","subscribe_now_button_text":"Subscribe","single_add_to_cart_text":"Add to cart","hide_variable_limited_notice":""};
//# sourceURL=enr-frontend-js-extra
var dataLayer_content = {"pagePostType":"post","pagePostType2":"single-post","pageCategory":["boys","featured","ntdp","prep-schools","prospects","usa-hockey"],"pageAttributes":["boys-prep-hockey","new-england-prep-hockey","usa-hockey","usa-hockey-select-15-camp","usntdp","usntdp-prospects"],"pagePostAuthor":"Evan Marinofsky"};
dataLayer.push( dataLayer_content );
window.pmwDataLayer = window.pmwDataLayer || {};
window.pmwDataLayer = Object.assign(window.pmwDataLayer, {"cart":{},"cart_item_keys":{},"version":{"number":"1.63.0","pro":false,"eligible_for_updates":false,"distro":"fms","beta":false,"show":true},"pixels":{"google":{"linker":{"settings":null},"user_id":false,"analytics":{"ga4":{"measurement_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","parameters":{},"mp_active":false,"debug_mode":false,"page_load_time_tracking":false},"id_type":"post_id"},"tag_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","tag_id_suppressed":[],"tag_gateway":{"measurement_path":""},"tcf_support":false,"consent_mode":{"is_active":false,"wait_for_update":500,"ads_data_redaction":false,"url_passthrough":true}}},"shop":{"list_name":"Blog Post | Forecasting the 2027 U.S. NTDP: 7 defensemen prospects from Select 15s","list_id":"blog_post_forecasting-the-2027-u-s-ntdp-7-defensemen-prospects-from-select-15s","page_type":"blog_post","currency":"USD","selectors":{"addToCart":[],"beginCheckout":[]},"order_duplication_prevention":true,"view_item_list_trigger":{"test_mode":false,"background_color":"green","opacity":0.5,"repeat":true,"timeout":1000,"threshold":0.8},"variations_output":true,"begin_checkout_on_checkout_page":true,"session_active":false},"page":{"id":186518,"title":"Forecasting the 2027 U.S. NTDP: 7 defensemen prospects from Select 15s","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":4051,"name":"Boys","slug":"boys","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4051,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":1251,"count":1392,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4051,"category_count":1392,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Boys","category_nicename":"boys","category_parent":1251},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4419,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4419,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":90,"name":"NTDP","slug":"ntdp","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":90,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":53,"count":131,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":90,"category_count":131,"category_description":"","cat_name":"NTDP","category_nicename":"ntdp","category_parent":53},{"term_id":1251,"name":"Prep Schools","slug":"prep-schools","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":1251,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1991,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":1251,"category_count":1991,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prep Schools","category_nicename":"prep-schools","category_parent":0},{"term_id":53,"name":"Prospects","slug":"prospects","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":53,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1628,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":53,"category_count":1628,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prospects","category_nicename":"prospects","category_parent":0},{"term_id":5748,"name":"USA Hockey","slug":"usa-hockey","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":5748,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":81,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":5748,"category_count":81,"category_description":"","cat_name":"USA Hockey","category_nicename":"usa-hockey","category_parent":0}],"parent":{"id":0,"title":"Forecasting the 2027 U.S. NTDP: 7 defensemen prospects from Select 15s","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":4051,"name":"Boys","slug":"boys","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4051,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":1251,"count":1392,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4051,"category_count":1392,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Boys","category_nicename":"boys","category_parent":1251},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4419,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4419,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":90,"name":"NTDP","slug":"ntdp","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":90,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":53,"count":131,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":90,"category_count":131,"category_description":"","cat_name":"NTDP","category_nicename":"ntdp","category_parent":53},{"term_id":1251,"name":"Prep Schools","slug":"prep-schools","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":1251,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1991,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":1251,"category_count":1991,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prep Schools","category_nicename":"prep-schools","category_parent":0},{"term_id":53,"name":"Prospects","slug":"prospects","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":53,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1628,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":53,"category_count":1628,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prospects","category_nicename":"prospects","category_parent":0},{"term_id":5748,"name":"USA Hockey","slug":"usa-hockey","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":5748,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":81,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":5748,"category_count":81,"category_description":"","cat_name":"USA Hockey","category_nicename":"usa-hockey","category_parent":0}]}},"general":{"user_logged_in":false,"scroll_tracking_thresholds":[],"page_id":186518,"exclude_domains":[],"server_2_server":{"active":false,"skip_empty_events":true,"always_send_s2s":false,"user_agent_exclude_patterns":[],"ip_exclude_list":[],"pageview_event_s2s":{"is_active":false,"pixels":[]}},"ssp":{"active":false,"events_url":"","fallback_to_wc":true,"domain_token":"","session_id":"ac253ce8-672b-4d1c-8b07-8b449fc2429c","quota_exceeded":false},"consent_management":{"explicit_consent":false},"lazy_load_pmw":false,"chunk_base_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce-google-adwords-conversion-tracking-tag/js/public/free/","modules":{"load_deprecated_functions":true}}});
Potential NTDP prospects for the next crop are always the biggest storyline at Select 15 Camp. This year, that means the 2011-born players.
Along with lots of USA Hockey representatives, there were throngs of USHL and CHL executives and scouts in attendance. These players will all become eligible for the next USHL Phase 1 Draft, as well as the QMJHL and OHL Drafts.
I spent Saturday and Sunday watching all of the games at Select 15 Camp. This is my first big glimpse at the '11s as they enter the ever-important 15O year.
As I mentioned in the forwards story, I'm doing things differently this time. The NTDP prospects stories are separate. But later this week, I will also have standouts from the camp. Those will be players I don't consider potential NTDP prospects now (prove me wrong, guys) but still had great showings.
var gform_i18n = {"datepicker":{"days":{"monday":"Mo","tuesday":"Tu","wednesday":"We","thursday":"Th","friday":"Fr","saturday":"Sa","sunday":"Su"},"months":{"january":"January","february":"February","march":"March","april":"April","may":"May","june":"June","july":"July","august":"August","september":"September","october":"October","november":"November","december":"December"},"firstDay":1,"iconText":"Select date"}};
var gf_legacy_multi = [];
var gform_gravityforms = {"strings":{"invalid_file_extension":"This type of file is not allowed. Must be one of the following:","file_uploaded":"File uploaded","delete_file":"Delete this file","in_progress":"in progress","file_exceeds_limit":"File exceeds size limit","illegal_extension":"This type of file is not allowed.","max_reached":"Maximum number of files reached","unknown_error":"There was a problem while saving the file on the server","currently_uploading":"Please wait for the uploading to complete","cancel":"Cancel","cancel_upload":"Cancel this upload","cancelled":"Cancelled","error":"Error","message":"Message"},"vars":{"images_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images"}};
var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2,"code":"USD"},"base_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/spinner.svg","version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f","strings":{"newRowAdded":"New row added.","rowRemoved":"Row removed","formSaved":"The form has been saved. The content contains the link to return and complete the form."}};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms-js-extra
var gform_theme_config = {"common":{"form":{"honeypot":{"version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f"},"ajax":{"ajaxurl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","ajax_submission_nonce":"1e8fe81a6f","i18n":{"step_announcement":"Step %1$s of %2$s, %3$s","unknown_error":"There was an unknown error processing your request. Please try again.","error_403":"The request was blocked (403 error) for unknown security reasons. Remove any code-like text (scripts or DB queries) and try again."}}}},"hmr_dev":"","public_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/assets/js/dist/","config_nonce":"fc587e0108"};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms_theme-js-extra