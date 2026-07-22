Chris Welby had six goals in five games at Select 15 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Of USA Hockey's three player development camps, the top talent is at Select 15 Camp. That's because it's before the best of the 15s have tried out for — and even made — the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Once players make the NTDP, they don't go to Select 16 or 17 Camp, whereas everyone is at 15s.

This year, the '11s were under the microscope. Countless CHL and USHL team executives and scouts were in the stands watching games, along with a handful of college hockey coaches.

It's a big next 12 months for the '11s. They will be watched for the USHL Phase 1 Draft, QMJHL Draft and OHL Draft.

But they will also be watched for the NTDP.

I was at Select 15 Camp on Saturday and Sunday, watching all of the games. I always love the event because, except for a handful of New England natives, I don't know much about the '11s, so it's a great first impression.

We're going to do things a bit different this time around. This story will cover the forwards who I feel are potential NTDP candidates a year from now. Later this week, I'll also have a story on defensemen who are potential NTDP candidates.

But many players aren't quite NTDP candidates in my eyes yet still stood out. Those players will have stories later in the week. Players mentioned in this and the aforementioned defensemen story won't be in those. Obviously, they were standouts, too. But a lot of what I would say would be repetitive — and that would be a big ol' waste of your time.

When I picked out 10 potential NTDP candidates from Select 15 Camp last year, I went 7-for-10 in players who went to Evaluation Camp a year later. Of those seven, five made it. So, I figured this year I would expand my projections.

Let's dive into the forwards.