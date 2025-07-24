New England Hockey Journal

USA Hockey

Forecasting the 2026 U.S. NTDP: 10 prospects from Select 15s

Blake Wilichoski will be at Milton Academy this fall. (USA Hockey/Jim Hibbard)

AMHERST, N.Y. — The top storyline at USA Hockey Select 15 Camp is always about the U.S. National Team Development Program prospects.

This year, the top 2010-born players from around the United States went to the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y., to get their first taste of a Select Camp — and play in front of NTDP eyes.

The NTDP, headed by director of player personnel Rod Braceful, will spend the next year evaluating 15O talent for their evaluation camp in March of 2026.

At the camp for '09s earlier this year, 46 prospects were invited. Most were at Select 15 Camp last summer. A lot more than the 10 players listed below will be at NTDP evaluation camp next season — and these 10 players are far from a guarantee.

Things can change in the next year. New players can, and will, emerge.

From watching Thursday and Friday's action at Select 15 Camp, these were the players I would put in the NTDP category. To get into this story, it had to be an immediate "Oh, yeah. They're NTDP kids." No internal debates. While these are the 10 I liked, there may have been some players I missed who will be at NTDP Evaluation Camp next year.

But these are the players I saw who impressed me.

Let's dive in one year out.

