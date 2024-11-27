For local, high-end talent, all roads led to Dexter Southfield

From left: Noah Survilas, Sean Leetch and Rian Chudzinski. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Almost all prep schools have impressive campuses. But there aren’t many that feel as different from the surrounding area as Dexter Southfield does.

“The campus is just beautiful,” Dexter junior forward Joe Marchi (Foxboro, Mass.) said. “It doesn’t get much better than this.”

It’s a day school, so only kids within driving distance can attend. For the hockey team, that makes recruiting players from other parts of the United States and Canada almost impossible. Drawing top talent from the surrounding area is paramount.

The proximity to Boston is a major factor in bringing in potential Division 1 college hockey players. Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern are down the road.

The program has consistently been in the Elite 8 hunt — except for the last two seasons.