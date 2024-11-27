New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

For local, high-end talent, all roads led to Dexter Southfield

Avatar photo
By

From left: Noah Survilas, Sean Leetch and Rian Chudzinski. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Almost all prep schools have impressive campuses. But there aren’t many that feel as different from the surrounding area as Dexter Southfield does.

“The campus is just beautiful,” Dexter junior forward Joe Marchi (Foxboro, Mass.) said. “It doesn’t get much better than this.”

It’s a day school, so only kids within driving distance can attend. For the hockey team, that makes recruiting players from other parts of the United States and Canada almost impossible. Drawing top talent from the surrounding area is paramount.

The proximity to Boston is a major factor in bringing in potential Division 1 college hockey players. Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern are down the road.

The program has consistently been in the Elite 8 hunt — except for the last two seasons.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Preseason All-Stars: First and Second Lakes Region teams

Last season, the two leading scorers in New England were in the Lakes Region. Of the top 11 scorers, seven came from the Lakes. Yes,…
Read More

Lakes Region: A team-by-team breakdown for 2024-25

It would surprise no one if the eventual Elite 8 champion for the 2024-25 prep hockey campaign came out of the Lakes Region. Kimball Union…
Read More

For local, high-end talent, all roads led to Dexter Southfield

Almost all prep schools have impressive campuses. But there aren’t many that feel as different from the surrounding area as Dexter Southfield does. “The campus…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter