New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Flood Marr Tournament: Top prospects

By

Lucas Mercuri was one of the most impressive prospects as Salisbury repeated as champion of the Flood Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. -- Salisbury repeated as champions at the 55th annual Flood Marr Tournament held over the weekend at Milton Academy and Noble & Greenough School.

The Crimson Knights, buoyed by their top two lines, defeated fellow perennial prep power Kimball Union in the clash of the week on Friday. Andrew Will’s team followed that up with an overtime wins against Deerfield and Milton. In Sunday’s final, Salisbury took care of business with a 4-1 triumph over Hotchkiss.

Salisbury’ top line of left wing Jake Quillan, center Lucas Mercuri and right wing Matt DeBoer was good all weekend. However, Flood Marr Tournament MVP honors went to second line center Michael Fairfax.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

World Juniors: U.S. National Junior Team roster finalized

Four New England natives and five additional players with ties to the region will represent the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship,…
Read More

MIAA: Reading downs North Andover 6-1

READING, Mass. -- Reading’s superior talent was too much for North Andover on Monday night as the Rockets improved to 3-1-0 with a 6-1 win…
Read More

Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament: Top prospects

GROTON, Mass. -- Dexter Southfield captured the 2019 Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament with a 3-1 win over Lawrence Academy on Saturday morning. Dexter Southfield and Lawrence…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter