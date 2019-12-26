Flood Marr Tournament: Top prospects

Lucas Mercuri was one of the most impressive prospects as Salisbury repeated as champion of the Flood Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. -- Salisbury repeated as champions at the 55th annual Flood Marr Tournament held over the weekend at Milton Academy and Noble & Greenough School.

The Crimson Knights, buoyed by their top two lines, defeated fellow perennial prep power Kimball Union in the clash of the week on Friday. Andrew Will’s team followed that up with an overtime wins against Deerfield and Milton. In Sunday’s final, Salisbury took care of business with a 4-1 triumph over Hotchkiss.

Salisbury’ top line of left wing Jake Quillan, center Lucas Mercuri and right wing Matt DeBoer was good all weekend. However, Flood Marr Tournament MVP honors went to second line center Michael Fairfax.