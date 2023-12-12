Flood-Marr Tournament: Full preview and schedule

Sam Caulfield won Flood-Marr Tournament MVP in 2022. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There's always something special about the Flood-Marr Tournament.

Maybe it's the history. This is the 58th edition of the tournament, which is played at both Nobles and Milton Academy. Maybe it's the amount of really good teams who show up. Maybe it's the generations of prep hockey fans and alumni who make the trek to Dedham, Mass., and Milton, Mass.

Maybe it's all of those reasons. And then some.

A Flood-Marr Tournament can go a long way in setting a tone for the rest of the season. Milton Academy won the event last season and went on to be the No. 3 seed in the Elite 8 Tournament.