Flashback: Andover’s Shane Lachance nabbed by Edmonton

Shane Lachance (Andover, Mass.) put up 22 points in 28 games with Tabor Academy in 2019-20. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Shane Lachance was at home in Andover, Mass., with family and friends, looking down, when suddenly one of his buddies jumped up and started yelling. Almost instantly, everyone else in the room started cheering. Lachance lifted his gaze, smiled and exclaimed, “Oh, my God! Wow!”

Lachance’s name was on the television screen. The Edmonton Oilers had just selected the left wing 186th overall in the 2021 National Hockey League draft, which was held virtually.

“We sat around all day just waiting and waiting,” Lachance reminisced. “I got very anxious after a little while. I was excited to see that name finally get up there. It was a sigh of relief.”

This article appeared in the print edition of the July/August 2021 New England Hockey Journal magazine.