Five USHL defensemen to track in 2021-22

Dexter Southfield senior captain John Fusco was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

New England Hockey Journal's recap of New England players who competed in the USHL during the 2020-21 season continues with a look at five of the best defensemen from the 2001 and '02 birth years.

Some of these individuals will make the jump to the NCAA in 2021-22, while others are expected to spend another season in junior.

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting so many junior leagues around North America, the USHL enjoyed unprecedented success last season, with an influx of pure talent and seasoned, experienced junior-eligible players who were forced to either leave college or other top tier 2 leagues in Canada to play in the USHL.