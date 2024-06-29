Five New Englanders selected in the 2024 NHL Draft

Teddy Stiga went 55th overall to the Nashville Predators. (Rena Laverty/NEHJ)

The 2024 NHL Draft has come to an end. It wasn't the strongest for New England.

Five locals were picked, along with many more who have ties to the region. It's an improvement over last season when only four players (Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Sean Keohane and Matt Copponi) were taken.

This year's headlining player was Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.), who went 20th overall to the New York Islanders. He fell from being a potential No. 1 pick last fall, but he still was picked in the top 20.

There was a lot more action on Day 2 for the region, with four more going — one in the second round, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Here's a full list of the locals taken, along with players with ties to the region.