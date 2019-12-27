Gear guru Keith Robinson is a key cog in the Bruins' success. (Getty Images)

Keith Robinson grew up playing hockey, and his father and uncle worked as visiting locker room attendants at the old Boston Garden. After his high school days in Tewksbury, Mass., he knew his future wasn’t as a player, but the allure of being around the game was strong.

In February, he celebrated his 30th year with the Boston Bruins on the gear side, having been the team’s head equipment manager since the Stanley Cup-winning season of 2010-11.

Robinson sat down recently with NEHJ’s Billy Jaffe to discuss his profession, lifestyle and what it means to be an integral part of the team.