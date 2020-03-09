Five minutes (and into overtime) with … Gene Binda

Gene Binda, longtime supervisor of officials for Atlantic Hockey, is passionate about officiating.

You might not know Gene Binda, but your hockey lifestyle no doubt is better off because of his efforts.

A native of South Boston, Mass., Binda is in his 16th year as the Atlantic Hockey Association supervisor of officials. His responsibilities include assigning officials, continuing education for league officials, acting as a liaison between coaches, officials and the league, and serving as a mentor to current and prospective Atlantic Hockey officials.

A former referee for the ECAC at the Division 2 and 3 level starting in 1988 and linesman for Hockey East, Binda, with his son, Eugene Jr., owns and operates Referee’s Crease, which handles assigning and development for officials from the Mite level to Junior A.

New England Hockey Journal caught up with Binda recently to discuss the state of the officiating game.