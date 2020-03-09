New England Hockey Journal

Jaffe's Take

Five minutes (and into overtime) with … Gene Binda

By

Gene Binda, longtime supervisor of officials for Atlantic Hockey, is passionate about officiating.

You might not know Gene Binda, but your hockey lifestyle no doubt is better off because of his efforts.

A native of South Boston, Mass., Binda is in his 16th year as the Atlantic Hockey Association supervisor of officials. His responsibilities include assigning officials, continuing education for league officials, acting as a liaison between coaches, officials and the league, and serving as a mentor to current and prospective Atlantic Hockey officials.

A former referee for the ECAC at the Division 2 and 3 level starting in 1988 and linesman for Hockey East, Binda, with his son, Eugene Jr., owns and operates Referee’s Crease, which handles assigning and development for officials from the Mite level to Junior A.

New England Hockey Journal caught up with Binda recently to discuss the state of the officiating game.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp invites announced

Eight players from New England will represent the region at this month's USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp, it was announced this afternoon. Forwards Brady Berard (East Greenwich,…
Read More

Ryan McGuire determined to make name for himself

Ryan McGuire is on a mission to create his own legacy. And at the rate the 17-year-old center is going, the player known around hockey…
Read More

5 questions for … UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh

Mike Cavanaugh has been the coach of the University of Connecticut Huskies since taking over for the 2013-14 season. An assistant and then associate coach…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter