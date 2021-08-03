New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Five key Boston Bruins Development Camp questions

By

Wilbraham, Mass., native Keith Petruzzelli is attending Boston Bruins Development Camp on an invitational basis. (Quinnipiac Athletics)

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The 2021 Boston Bruins Development Camp kicked off Aug. 2 at Warrior Ice Center, with 28 prospects in attendance and working with members of the B’s player development and Providence Bruins coaching staffs.

It was a relatively tame first day on the ice after physical testing, with the players being put through various skating, passing, shooting, 2-on-1 drills and more. There was not a great deal of pace or intensity, just a chance to get the players moving their feet and getting comfortable.

The breakdown of attendees by the level they played in 2020-21 are as follows: 4 professional prospects (AHL and ECHL); 16 NCAA players, including five players whose rights are held by Boston; 6 junior/USHL players (all six are B’s draft picks); 2 major junior/OHL players (both drafted in 2021).

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bruins Brunch: Krejci farewell, 2nd-line center options and Development Camp

An eventful week of NHL activity, beginning with the opening of free agency on July 28, came to a head on July 30, when Boston…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: Krejci update, Suter an option on D, and grading the draft

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft is in the books, and the next big step in the offseason for the Boston Bruins and GM Don Sweeney…
Read More

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Matty Beniers unleashed second overall to Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers became the second overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, taken by the Seattle Kraken. With that, he became the newest expansion…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter