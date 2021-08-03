Five key Boston Bruins Development Camp questions

Wilbraham, Mass., native Keith Petruzzelli is attending Boston Bruins Development Camp on an invitational basis. (Quinnipiac Athletics)

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The 2021 Boston Bruins Development Camp kicked off Aug. 2 at Warrior Ice Center, with 28 prospects in attendance and working with members of the B’s player development and Providence Bruins coaching staffs.

It was a relatively tame first day on the ice after physical testing, with the players being put through various skating, passing, shooting, 2-on-1 drills and more. There was not a great deal of pace or intensity, just a chance to get the players moving their feet and getting comfortable.

The breakdown of attendees by the level they played in 2020-21 are as follows: 4 professional prospects (AHL and ECHL); 16 NCAA players, including five players whose rights are held by Boston; 6 junior/USHL players (all six are B’s draft picks); 2 major junior/OHL players (both drafted in 2021).