When Reilly Moran was pondering where to play for the 2019-20 season, he looked at several junior leagues and teams before choosing the Powell River Kings in the British Columbia Hockey League. The forward from Milton, Mass., felt living on the western side of the continent, especially at 19 years old and before college, would be a rewarding experience for him as a person and as a player.

He was right on both accounts.

Moran finished the season tied with Michael Abgrall for first among Kings rookies in scoring with 37 points (16-21-37) in 58 games, and he recorded a goal and an assist in five playoff matches.