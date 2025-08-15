Finn Sears had 53 points in 28 games for Rivers this past season. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

Boston College has secured another top '09 from the United States.

On Friday, Finn Sears committed to Boston College. The Rivers standout forward is headed to the U.S. National Team Development Program this fall.

From Medford, Mass., Sears grew up as a top player for the '09 Boston Junior Eagles squad. Along with Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.), he was part of the trio that took prep by storm in the 2023-24 season as eighth graders.

Sears notched 13 goals and 34 points in 30 games that season, helping Rivers go all the way to the Small School championship game. He followed that up with six goals and nine points in four games at 14U nationals with the Jr. Eagles and an appearance at USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp.