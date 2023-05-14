Final 40 selections announced for 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Cole Pouliot-Porter carried Xaverian to the MIAA D1 state final in March. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — The 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival took place this weekend at New England Sports Center, as roughly 80 players in each of the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth years competed to earn a spot in the Final 40.

The Final 40 will take place next weekend at Lovell Arena. Players from each birth year will fight for a chance to make USA Hockey's Select Player Development camps in Amherst, N.Y.

The Select 17 camp will take place June 22-28, while the Select 16s will play from July 7-13. The Select 15s round things out July 15-20 (skaters) and July 12-25 (goalies).

Later this week, New England Hockey Journal will have analysis of the standout players from each birth year.

Here are the Final 40 selections for the 2006s, 2007s and 2008s.