Dan McGoff (left) is tasked with taking over for Brian Day (right) at Nobles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

For years, Brian Day flirted with retiring from being Nobles boys hockey's head honcho among his assistant coaches.

But as fast as he would think about doing it, Day was always back the next season. He couldn't stay away.

"I never believed him," Dan McGoff said.

It became more serious this past winter, as Day made it official — the 2024-25 season would be his last as the Nobles boys hockey coach. The bounceback: McGoff, then an assistant on Day's staff, was going to apply for the job.

Fortunately for him, he had the backing of Day, who had been the boss since 2001.