Fallout continues after USPHL issues lifetime ban to player following incident with official

A junior hockey player will reportedly be charged by Foxboro, Mass., police for a physical altercation involving a referee in a game Feb. 20 at Foxboro Sports Center.

The Sun Chronicle newspaper reported Tuesday that Foxboro Chief of Police Michael Grace told the paper the department will seek charges through Wrentham District Court against a 20-year-old member of the USPHL Premier South Shore Kings team.

During the first period of the Kings’ home contest against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, there was a collision between the player and referee, after which the player allegedly shoved the on-ice official. Video of the incident was shared on social media.

The referee assessed a match penalty/disqualification for physical abuse of officials at 15:37. The player struck the referee as he skated by him on his way off the ice, knocking the official to the ice.

The USPHL took swift action, issuing a lifetime ban from the league for the offending player. The league did not name the player.

Commissioner Bob Turow issued a statement Sunday evening that read in part: “The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time.”

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban.

According to the report, the court may issue a summons, at which time the individual would be arraigned at another day and time. If police seek a show-cause hearing, a clerk magistrate could determine if any charges are preferred.

The USPHL Premier Division is a Tier III junior hockey league, below the Tier I USHL, Tier II NAHL and USPHL NCDC.

New England Hockey Journal will update this story as more information becomes available and we can confirm additional details through official sources.