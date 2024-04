Mike Pereira spent 2017-22 as an assistant at Avon Old Farms. (Avon Old Farms Athletics)

Mike Pereira is back in New England prep hockey.

After two seasons as an assistant coach at UConn, Pereira was hired as the next boys hockey head coach at Choate. He takes over for Jesse Minneman who began in 2021.

Pereira has a background in prep. The New Haven, Conn., native played for South Kent from 2007-09 and then did one season at Avon Old Farms in 2009-10, scoring 28 goals and totaling 64 points in 29 games.

Here's what the hire means for Choate.