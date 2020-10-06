New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Ex-Cathedral, NMH forward Devan Tongue amped for Bentley

By

Devan Tongue
Devan Tongue finished fourth on the Amarillo Bulls with 42 points (14-28-42) in 52 games. (Amarillo Bulls)

Devan Tongue finds the fact that he’s still playing hockey today interesting.

The 20-year-old forward doesn’t come from a hockey family. It’s more of a baseball one. The ice game wasn’t a big part of his parents’ (Jeff and Tammy) lives. In fact, no one in his family really played the sport.

When Tongue was a kid, though, he noticed street hockey gear in his basement, picked up a stick and started shooting around a ball. Intrigued, his dad brought his 4-year-old son to the rink to see if hockey was something he would like to play.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NAHL Entry Draft: Cy Leclerc, Max Bogdanovich lead New England crop

Twenty-four players from New England were selected in the 2020 North American Hockey League Entry Draft that took place Tuesday. There were 33 other players…
Read More

NMH’s Reese Farrell leads New Englanders in NAHL Supplemental Draft

Seven New England players were selected in Tuesday’s North American Hockey League Supplemental Draft. Fifteen other players with ties to the region were drafted in…
Read More

College hockey: A look ahead to 2020-21 championship contenders

There was no national champion crowned in NCAA Division 1 hockey this past winter due to the coronavirus, which has left a couple of teams…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter