Ex-Cathedral, NMH forward Devan Tongue amped for Bentley

Devan Tongue finished fourth on the Amarillo Bulls with 42 points (14-28-42) in 52 games. (Amarillo Bulls)

Devan Tongue finds the fact that he’s still playing hockey today interesting.

The 20-year-old forward doesn’t come from a hockey family. It’s more of a baseball one. The ice game wasn’t a big part of his parents’ (Jeff and Tammy) lives. In fact, no one in his family really played the sport.

When Tongue was a kid, though, he noticed street hockey gear in his basement, picked up a stick and started shooting around a ball. Intrigued, his dad brought his 4-year-old son to the rink to see if hockey was something he would like to play.