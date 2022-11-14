Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) is one of 32 committed prep hockey players to begin the season. (Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

With the 2022-23 New England prep school hockey season less than a month away, players from across the region look forward to hitting the ice with their teammates.

Thirty-two players will begin the season with college logos next to their names on respective line charts, including seven returners from 2021-22 who were committed during last season.

Fifteen of the 32 committed prep players hail from Massachusetts. The next state most represented is New York with five. Rhode Island has three while Connecticut, New Hampshire and Quebec have two each. New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana are the other three states represented.

There are a number of other players in the prep school hockey circuit who are looking to join these 32 in the future with college logos next to their names on the line chart. Stay tuned to NEHJ for continuing coverage of prep hockey’s top players, pro prospects and recruiting. Email [email protected]hockeyjournal.com to update Division 3 commitments.