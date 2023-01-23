Evaluating the Player of the Year candidates in prep hockey

Joe Connor has positioned himself nicely for Player of the Year consideration. (Avon Old Farms School)

In college hockey, watch lists and semifinalists come out for individual awards, such as the Hobey Baker, Mike Richter, and Walter Brown.

When the Mike Richter Award watch list recently came out, it got me thinking about who is in line to be the New England Hockey Journal’s Player of the Year for prep school hockey.

Our 2021-22 Player of the Year was Dylan Hryckowian, who helped Salisbury win a second straight Elite 8 championship. The Northeastern commit has moved onto the USHL where he’s having a productive year for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

It’s undoubtedly a two-horse race as of now, but here are the 10 players most likely to be crowned as our Player of the Year when the season comes to an end in early March.