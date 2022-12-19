Evaluating future NHL draft picks in Cushing’s win over Dexter

Cushing took down Dexter Southfield to win the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

GROTON, Mass. – Cushing Academy won the 48th annual Groton/Lawrence Holiday Hockey Tournament over the weekend with a 5-2 win over Dexter Southfield in Saturday morning’s final.

The Penguins defeated Lawrence Academy and Holderness en route to winning the crown. By downing Dexter Southfield in the final, it enacted some form of revenge for last year’s 3-2 loss to Danny Donato’s team in the final.

The game was attended by close to three dozen NHL scouts and college coaches at Grant Rink on the campus of Lawrence Academy. Senior goaltender Cooper Rautenstrauch was named the MVP after stopping 79 of 83 shots faced throughout the three games.

Here's how potential NHL draft picks in 2023, 2024 and 2025 performed.