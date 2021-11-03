Eichel idol Keith Aucoin gets call to AHL Hall of Fame

Keith Aucoin netted 857 points in 769 regular-season games over parts of 13 AHL seasons. (Brad White/Getty Images)

Elite on-ice vision blazed his path to the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

Equally important to Keith Aucoin’s rags-to-riches story, however, is his selective hearing. The 42-year-old Chelmsford resident refused to listen to his skeptics.

Instead of being distracted by his doubters, the ones who said he was too slow, too small, too unknown, the 5-foot-8, 172-pound Aucoin used the negativity to fuel him. He used that edge to carve out a terrific pro hockey career that lasted for nearly two decades.

“After my first year in college my goal was just to get to the AHL,” he said. “I knew the odds were against me at the time.”