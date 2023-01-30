Arlington and Braintree battled hard Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Massachusetts high school hockey’s top public school teams had the spotlight of the region on them Sunday afternoon at Ed Burns Arena.

The eight best public school teams in the MIAA took to the ice for the first round of the Doherty Division of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot on Sunday afternoon. The event, in its second year, was an idea thought up by Arlington head coach John Messuri. It is meant to showcase players and teams and emulate the Beanpot, the hallowed tournament featuring the four Boston college hockey teams.

Three Middlesex League teams, Arlington, Belmont and Reading, will join top-seeded Hingham in next weekend’s semifinals. The Harbormen and Spy Ponders advanced with wins over Canton and Braintree, respectively. On paper, Belmont and Reading were upset winners over Marshfield and Wellesley, respectively.

Scoreboard

No. 1 Hingham 3, No. 8 Canton 1

No. 2 Arlington 3, No. 7 Braintree 2 (OT)

No. 6 Belmont 2, No. 3 Marshfield 0

No. 5 Reading 4, No. 4 Wellesley 1

Here are full recaps and standouts from each game.