Winchester's Danny Collins scored the OT-winner on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

NATICK, Mass. — Day 1 of the Ed Burns Classic in the Brinn Division was a wild one full of upsets, as three lower seeds took down higher seeds.

Two of the four games needed overtime as well.

The Brinn Division had eight teams. Here were the matchups and results.

Brinn Division

*Games played at William L. Chase Arena in Natick, Mass.

No. 1 Tewksbury 3, No. 8 Burlington 1

No. 7 Natick 1, No. 2 Waltham 0 (OT)

No. 6 Winchester 3, No. 3 Walpole 2 (OT)

No. 5 Weymouth 4, No. 4 Framingham 2

The matchups and game times for the next round of action will be announced sometime this week. Our full schedule and results page will be updated as soon as those come out.

Here are full recaps of each game, as well as standouts.