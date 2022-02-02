Ed Burns Classic: 7 players who stood out in Marshfield’s upset of Arlington

Marshfield coach Dan Connolly (top left) looks over the Rams' bench during the 2018 MIAA final. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The top seed in the Ed Burns High School Hockey Classic is out of the running for a championship after the first round. The culprit was Marshfield as the Rams ousted Arlington in overtime by a score of 3-2 on Monday evening at the Ed Burns Arena.

Sophomore right wing Will Doherty’s second goal of the night was the difference. With 28.5 seconds left in the four-on-four overtime session, Doherty took a drop pass from junior defenseman Connor Merrick. One or two strides after receiving the puck, Doherty ripped a wrist shot that beat Arlington junior goalie Jake Davies above the blocker. The puck came out of the net almost as fast as it went in with a wild celebration ensuing.

Marshfield (10-3-1) has now won seven straight games and will face Tewksbury in the semifinals of the Peter Doherty Division of the Ed Burns High School Holiday Classic. The loss snapped a six-game unbeaten streak for Arlington (11-2-1). The Spy Ponders have a busy week with three games between now and Sunday’s loser’s bracket game against Waltham.