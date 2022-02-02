New England Hockey Journal

Ed Burns Classic: 7 players who stood out in Marshfield’s upset of Arlington

Marshfield Bench
Marshfield coach Dan Connolly (top left) looks over the Rams' bench during the 2018 MIAA final. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The top seed in the Ed Burns High School Hockey Classic is out of the running for a championship after the first round. The culprit was Marshfield as the Rams ousted Arlington in overtime by a score of 3-2 on Monday evening at the Ed Burns Arena.

Sophomore right wing Will Doherty’s second goal of the night was the difference. With 28.5 seconds left in the four-on-four overtime session, Doherty took a drop pass from junior defenseman Connor Merrick. One or two strides after receiving the puck, Doherty ripped a wrist shot that beat Arlington junior goalie Jake Davies above the blocker. The puck came out of the net almost as fast as it went in with a wild celebration ensuing.

Marshfield (10-3-1) has now won seven straight games and will face Tewksbury in the semifinals of the Peter Doherty Division of the Ed Burns High School Holiday Classic. The loss snapped a six-game unbeaten streak for Arlington (11-2-1). The Spy Ponders have a busy week with three games between now and Sunday’s loser’s bracket game against Waltham.

