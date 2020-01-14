ECEL 16-U All-Star Game: Top prospects

The Huskies (pictured) won the ECEL 16-U All-Star Game. (Rob Rasmussen/ECEL)

LOWELL, Mass. -- Several solid prospects showcased their skills at the ECEL 16-U All-Star Game this past Friday at UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Arena.

The participants were broken into two teams -- the River Hawks and Huskies. Contrary to most All-Star games, it was a low scoring affair. The Huskies ended up on the right side of the scoreboard with a 2-0 win.

The Huskies were coached by Boston Advantage 15-U coach Eric Healey, a former pro and college player, Elite Hockey Academy coach Geoff Marottolo and New Jersey Devils youth coach John Rodrigues.