New England Hockey Journal

ECAC

ECAC playoffs: Key players to watch in Whitelaw Cup first round

By

Luke Krys
Brown defenseman Luke Krys (Ridgefield, Conn.) is a player to watch for the Bears. (Photo by David Silverman/Brown Athletics)

The initial seedings are set in the first round of the ECAC playoffs that will ultimately decide the conference champion and winner of the Whitelaw Cup on March 19 in Lake Placid.

The 5th-12th place regular season teams will meet in a best-of-three preliminary round at the higher-seeded schools. Brown (9th) and Dartmouth (11th) will travel to New York to play St. Lawrence (8th) and RPI (10th).

Brown defenseman and Connecticut native Luke Krys starred at Salisbury at the prep level and will be a player to watch as the Bears attempt to knock off the No. 8-ranked Saints on the road. In addition to Krys, the opening playoff round teams have a mix of players who were expected to be top performers this season, along with a few surprise newcomers who have made significant impacts in their first taste of NCAA hockey.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Marc McLaughlin

Opening Shift: Revitalized BC gets back on track, other NCAA takeaways

Boston College is used to locking up trophies at this time of the year. The Eagles have won 12 Hockey East regular-season championships under legendary…
Read More
Alex Jefferies

College Confidential: Alex Jefferies boosting surging Warriors after healthy scratch

As hard as it was to swallow at the time, sitting out a game as a healthy scratch early in the season turned out to…
Read More
Scott Morrow

Analysis: Hockey East rookie scoring shows value of junior hockey

Over and over again, a few programs around Hockey East seemingly kept making the mistake of bringing players in before they were ready. It hardly…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter