ECAC playoffs: Key players to watch in Whitelaw Cup first round

The initial seedings are set in the first round of the ECAC playoffs that will ultimately decide the conference champion and winner of the Whitelaw Cup on March 19 in Lake Placid.

The 5th-12th place regular season teams will meet in a best-of-three preliminary round at the higher-seeded schools. Brown (9th) and Dartmouth (11th) will travel to New York to play St. Lawrence (8th) and RPI (10th).

Brown defenseman and Connecticut native Luke Krys starred at Salisbury at the prep level and will be a player to watch as the Bears attempt to knock off the No. 8-ranked Saints on the road. In addition to Krys, the opening playoff round teams have a mix of players who were expected to be top performers this season, along with a few surprise newcomers who have made significant impacts in their first taste of NCAA hockey.