ECAC: Jermain setting winning course for Bobcats

Quinnipiac's Nick Jermain has played some of his best hockey as a senior. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Quinnipiac has played some of its best hockey coming down the home stretch in the ECAC’s regular season.

The story of Nick Jermain’s career as a Bobcat has followed a similar track. The Norwalk, Conn., native and former Brunswick School forward has played some of his own best hockey as a senior.

The Bobcats’ 26th-year head coach from Bedford, N.H., Rand Pecknold, wouldn’t have it any other way. Jermain has improved with each passing season on the ice and continues to serve as a valuable leader for his teammates in all aspects.