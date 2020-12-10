ECAC Hockey pushing ahead on four-team season, with NCAA berth at stake

Quinnipiac is one of only four ECAC Hockey teams that will get a chance to celebrate this winter. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

ECAC Hockey became the final college hockey conference to release its schedule for the 2020-21 campaign on Wednesday, announcing a Dec. 31 start date for its four remaining league members: Clarkson, St. Lawrence, Quinnipiac and Colgate.

The other eight members of the ECAC — the six Ivy League schools, Rensselaer and Union — dropped out last month due to lingering concerns over the surging pandemic.

The first conference game of the year will take place on Dec. 31, but the rest will play out in January and February, with the final regular-season game scheduled for March 6.