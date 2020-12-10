New England Hockey Journal

College

ECAC Hockey pushing ahead on four-team season, with NCAA berth at stake

By

Quinnipiac is one of only four ECAC Hockey teams that will get a chance to celebrate this winter. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

ECAC Hockey became the final college hockey conference to release its schedule for the 2020-21 campaign on Wednesday, announcing a Dec. 31 start date for its four remaining league members: Clarkson, St. Lawrence, Quinnipiac and Colgate.

The other eight members of the ECAC — the six Ivy League schools, Rensselaer and Union — dropped out last month due to lingering concerns over the surging pandemic.

The first conference game of the year will take place on Dec. 31, but the rest will play out in January and February, with the final regular-season game scheduled for March 6.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Regional roundup: Massachusetts among states aiming for mid-December return to ice

In 2020, no day is the same as the next, especially when it comes to COVID-19. That feeling’s been true since the beginning of March…
Read More

Lakes Region targets late-January start to a condensed prep season

As cases of the coronavirus continue to ravage the region, most prep leagues in New England still aren’t sure what their 2020-21 winter seasons are…
Read More

Prep coaches explore options after Founders League scrubs winter season

The Founders League, one of New England’s premier prep leagues comprised of 11 teams, mostly in Connecticut, has canceled all interscholastic competition for the 2020-21…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter