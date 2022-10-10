Ian Moore (Concord, Mass.) enters his sophomore year with Harvard. (Harvard Athletics)

For the second straight season, all 12 ECAC Hockey League men’s schools will be back in action, the four-team 2020-21 COVID-affected campaign now receding further into memory.

Two of the top three teams in the league during the regular season met in the title game to decide ECAC Hockey’s automatic qualifier to the 2022 NCAA tournament. No. 3 Harvard edged No. 1 Quinnipiac, 3-2, in overtime in the final in Lake Placid in March, as both squads subsequently qualified for the NCAAs. Both fell to eventual Frozen Four participants Minnesota State and Michigan, respectively, in the regionals to end the conference’s 2021-22 campaign.

An ECAC Hockey League school hasn't won the men's NCAA national title since Union in 2014. A conference member hasn't even qualified for the Frozen Four since Harvard did so in 2017.

Following is a look at each ECAC Hockey men’s school in alphabetical order, including last season’s overall record, conference record and conference regular-season finish. We’ll see who claims ECAC Hockey’s automatic NCAA berth in March in upstate New York — and if any one of the league’s dozen members will be left standing when the national champion is ultimately crowned in April in Tampa.