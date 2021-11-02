New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Eastern Exposure Cup: 27 players who stood out in 14-U play

By

Jake Tavares
Jake Tavares (Belmont, Mass.) is an '07 standout with Boston Junior Eagles 14-U. (Sixty Hockey Group/Bar Down Photos)

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The Eastern Exposure Cup took place over the weekend at the Foxboro Sports Center and several other local arenas.

The event, put on by Matt Miles, was terrific and easy to scout. All of the '06 and a select number of '07 games took place in Foxboro. Being able to watch so much good hockey without having to leave one rink is a concept that all other area tournaments and showcases should follow. Also kudos to the tournament for having a scout book with line charts and space to write down notes.

I took in three '07 games on Friday in Foxboro, watching the Boston Junior Eagles, Bishop Kearney Selects, Chicago Mission and Long Island Gulls. I’ve seen most of the top players on all four teams numerous times at showcases across the region, but it was nice to get a look at teams in their entirety, especially Chicago Mission, the ultimate champion of the top division at this event.

Below is a look at 27 players who stood out among the four teams based on their performance at the Eastern Exposure Cup:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14-U

Watch list: Top 2007 performers on defense and in net

With the release of the first 2007-born forwards watch list, we turn our attention to the birth year’s key impact performers at the defense and…
Read More
Mount Saint Charles 14-U

Scouting report: Mount Saint Charles 14-U proves its top billing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Over the course of three days, Mount Saint Charles 14-U left no doubt as to its top ranking among Bantam teams in…
Read More

Watch list: How these 2007 forwards are making early season waves

With the 2021-22 hockey season now a month old, New England Hockey Journal has capitalized on opportunities to see teams at myriad levels. The Bantam…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter