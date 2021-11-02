Eastern Exposure Cup: 27 players who stood out in 14-U play

Jake Tavares (Belmont, Mass.) is an '07 standout with Boston Junior Eagles 14-U. (Sixty Hockey Group/Bar Down Photos)

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The Eastern Exposure Cup took place over the weekend at the Foxboro Sports Center and several other local arenas.

The event, put on by Matt Miles, was terrific and easy to scout. All of the '06 and a select number of '07 games took place in Foxboro. Being able to watch so much good hockey without having to leave one rink is a concept that all other area tournaments and showcases should follow. Also kudos to the tournament for having a scout book with line charts and space to write down notes.

I took in three '07 games on Friday in Foxboro, watching the Boston Junior Eagles, Bishop Kearney Selects, Chicago Mission and Long Island Gulls. I’ve seen most of the top players on all four teams numerous times at showcases across the region, but it was nice to get a look at teams in their entirety, especially Chicago Mission, the ultimate champion of the top division at this event.

Below is a look at 27 players who stood out among the four teams based on their performance at the Eastern Exposure Cup: